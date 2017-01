(WIAT) — The senate has passed a measure to take the first step toward dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Early Thursday morning, lawmakers voted 51 to 48 on a republican-backed budget that eases the way for action on future repeal legislation as soon as next month. The house is slated to vote on the measure Friday.

Some republicans there have misgivings about setting the repeal effort in motion without a better idea of the replacement plan.