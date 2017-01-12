Suspect turns himself in for Anniston homicide

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Sergeant Shaun Firestone, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Old Quintard Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found Charles Woods, 30, dead in the alley.

It is reported that Woods suffered six gunshot wounds to the torso area. Within the same hour, Necomus Harris, 44, turned himself in to police.

Officers took Harris into custody in the front yard of another home in Anniston. He was transported to the Anniston Police Department and charged with murder.

This case is still under investigation.