Tracking a Predator: Calvin Tart

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Calvin Tart was convicted of sexual abuse in Jefferson County. He was released from jail and moved to Bessemer in November, but when officers went to his home, he wasn’t there. They discovered he moved out without notifying the Sheriff’s Office.

“We try to gather as much information as we can,” Sheriff Mike Hale said. “We work with the Marshall Service and our other sister agencies to locate the offenders.”

Tart is wanted on a $15,000 bond. If you see him, call the Jefferson County Sexual Predator Hotline.