Volunteers needed for projects with Hands On Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but it is also a day of service and Hands On Birmingham is looking for volunteers for several projects going on around the city.

Some of these projects include painting fences at Wiggins Park and gardening work at the Botanical Gardens.

“We really want the community to come together,” Ashley Goodwin with Hands On Birmingham said. “Martin Luther King Jr. was really about unity and equality, so we really want everyone to come together and serve our community together.”

Projects start as early as Friday. For more information, click here.