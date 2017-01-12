What does the future hold for Roy Moore?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – In his first, in depth interview since being taken off the bench for a second time, Chief Justice Roy Moore is speaking exclusively to CBS42 about everything: from his potential run at the Governor’s office to his time in the boxing ring in Vietnam.

Moore was suspended for the remainder of his term in the fall, after the Court of the Judiciary ruled that he tried to get probate judges to refuse to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court. Moore still denies any wrong-doing, and claims that his suspension is politically motivated and illegal. He believes that there are many people in power who don’t like his agenda: legal opposition to same-sex marriage. However, he feels that he speaks for many Alabamians through his actions.

“The Constitution of the United States is our supreme law,” he told CBS42, “and we’ve got to recognize and go back to what it says and what it means. I think a lot of people are tired of the courts overlooking the constitution and ruling according to the seat of their pants.”

