3 children dead, 2 hurt in Opelika house fire

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Lee County Coroner, three children are dead and two were taken to Children’s Hospital after a house fire on the 1300 block of South Long Street around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday.

A neighbor says they saw smoke coming from the double-wide trailer and called 911. When officials arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the front of the trailer. They then realized people were trapped inside.

The ages of the children in the home range from 3-years-old to 11-years-old. Three girls were killed in the fire and a boy and girl were airlifted to the hospital. It is reported that they were all siblings. The parents have been located.

Investigators are trying to find out what caused the fire. They are unsure if any adults were in the house at the time..

We will update you as we learn more information.