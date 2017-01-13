BCBS and CVS not partnering on certain plans

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT)- The recent announcement that CVS pharmacies will no longer be partnering with Blue Cross/Blue shield of Alabama for some plans has left many looking for a new pharmacy to get prescriptions filled. The announcement affects about 400,000 BCBS customers.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Prime Therapeutics is offering a new pharmacy network that will affect small businesses and individuals who are currently insured under the affordable care act. CVS is not an option in these cases.

Corbitt Chandler who works at Irontribe said he got a letter in November notifying him of the change.

“CVS is not carrying them somebody I worked with awhile and been part of the program and I personally had to look to make a switch,” said Chandler.

Chandler says he got his prescriptions from CVS for over a decade and now gets them at Homewood pharmacy. Ryan Hamilton owner of the Homewood pharmacy said since November they have added around 100 customers.

“We have got a lot phone calls about that it’s definitely keeping us busy but we have plenty of staff we are ready for it,” said Chandler.

A CVS spokesperson says they will continue to accept all commercial plans offered by BCBS Alabama, which are typically through large employers. If a patient is unsure about their plan they can ask at a local CVS. They say it was not their desire or decision to be excluded from this preferred pharmacy network.

A Blue Cross Blue Shield statement said the new pharmacy networks were made to offset the continuous rise in prescription drug costs and provide their customers the best medication for the price.