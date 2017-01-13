Birmingham Hammers host tryouts in Vestavia Hills, Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Hammers will be holding tryouts on Saturday, January 14 at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Vestavia Hills and Sunday, January 15 at Auburn University Montgomery.

“We are hoping to see as many local players out at tryouts as we can,” said Morgan Copes, President and General Manager of the Birmingham Hammers. “This is a great opportunity to play soccer on a semi-pro level with talented players from around the world and with an accomplished coach, Coach Wulf Koch.”

This year will be the third season for the Birmingham Hammers. Last year was the first year they played in the National Semi Professional League with teams from cities like Chattanooga, Memphis and New Orleans. The Birmingham Hammers want to build upon last year and qualify for the playoffs in a conference that is considered one of the toughest in the league.

Coach Wulf joins Jamie on the CBS42 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the team and the upcoming tryouts. Coach Wulf comes from Auburn University Montgomery and has over 230 wins during his career, with many trips to national tournaments, conference championships and teams ranked in the NAIA Top 10.

To register for the Birmingham or Montgomery tryout, click here. Make sure to print, fill out and bring a waiver to the tryout. You may submit your resume to resume@birminghamhammers.com. They ask that you arrive early and bring water and shin pads.

Tryout locations:

Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex: 4800 Sicard Hollow Road, Vestavia Hills, Ala. 35242

Auburn University Montgomery: 7400 East Drive, Montgomery, Ala. 36117