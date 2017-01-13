Fire department chief killed in Calhoun County three-vehicle crash

By Published:
Photo from Mt. Olive Fire Department's Facebook
Photo from Mt. Olive Fire Department's Facebook

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A three-vehicle crash one mile south of Ohatchee, Ala. has claimed the life of Mt. Olive Fire Department Chief Tracy Sanders, according to a release from ALEA.

Sanders, 44, was killed when the 2008 Ford F-250 that she was driving was struck by a 2009 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Zendell King of Arab, according to the release.

Sanders was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston where she succumbed to her injuries. King was not injured and neither was the third victim, who drove a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu.

More details will be released as ALEA completes its investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s