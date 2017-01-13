Fire department chief killed in Calhoun County three-vehicle crash

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A three-vehicle crash one mile south of Ohatchee, Ala. has claimed the life of Mt. Olive Fire Department Chief Tracy Sanders, according to a release from ALEA.

Sanders, 44, was killed when the 2008 Ford F-250 that she was driving was struck by a 2009 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Zendell King of Arab, according to the release.

Sanders was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston where she succumbed to her injuries. King was not injured and neither was the third victim, who drove a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu.

More details will be released as ALEA completes its investigation.