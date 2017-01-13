Highway 78 Construction

Major Traffic Shift along US 78 from the I-59 Overpass to Finley Blvd, in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Weather permitting, Saturday, January 14 the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform a Traffic Shift along US 78 from the I-59 Overpass to Finley Blvd. The contractor for this project will be reducing traffic from 4 lanes to 2 lanes for the next 6 to 8 months. Motorist should expect major delays. The project will proceed as follows:

Saturday, January 14, the contractor will be installing traffic control signage and devices, removing and installing stripping, and realigning existing traffic signals.

Several Birmingham City Streets will be permanently closed and rerouted on to newly constructed streets.

11th Court West will be closed at US 78 and all traffic will be rerouted to 8th Street or 9th Street.

12th Court West, 13th Avenue West and 14th Avenue West will be closed at US 78 and all traffic will be rerouted to 12th Avenue West.

15th Ave West will be closed at US 78 and rerouted to the newly constructed 21st Avenue Connector.

US 78 traffic is encouraged to use an alternate route (ex. I-65 and Finley Blvd.).

There will be multiple troopers on site assisting with this operation. This traffic realignment is necessary to complete the widening of US 78 and the replacement of the railroad overpass bridge. The contractor will begin work at 6:30 am and will be completed by 5:30 pm of each day.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Construction Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.