Hoover High School band raising money for new instruments

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover High School band is trying to raise money for new instruments. The band expects to have nearly 400 members in the coming school year and wants to make sure everyone who wants to can make music.

“In the last couple of years we’ve seen much larger freshman classes than we’ve ever had before and it just continues to compound itself year after year which is a great problem to have,” said Ryan Fitchpatrick, the band director.

Fitchpatrick says the middle school band programs feed into Hoover High School’s band program. Band has been so popular that the high school is getting prepared early for the increased interest.

The band has a $23,000 dollar bill due to pay for the new instruments, with a goal of raising $10,000 at a winter gala. The Winter Starlight Gala is an opportunity for the community to see what the band has to offer, the talent right here in our backyards and a chance for the band to raise money.

The school board does help with some costs, but most of the instruments are paid for by fundraisers.

Some people may think Hoover doesn’t need a lot of help, but Fitchpatrick says he doesn’t want it to turn into a haves and haves not situation.

“You don’t want band in all of the richness that it can provide educationally to be an activity where ‘oh if you have the money you can be in band but if you don’t you can’t do that.’ This is the kind of activity that’s so beneficial for all students,” Fitchpatrick said.

Members of the band feel like a family. They love being able to do what they love and are looking forward to showcasing their work this weekend.

“With all the expenses that we’re having to deal with, it’s because we have so many good things going for us. We have so many people in the band and we have so much talent and I’m just really grateful for it,” Jeffrey Crowley said.

The Winter Starlight Gala is at 7 p.m. on January 14 at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets for adults are $30 and tickets for children 12 and under are $20.

Contact hooverbandwintergala@gmail.com for more information.