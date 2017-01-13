Jefferson County District Attorney-elect arrested on perjury charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The District Attorney-elect of Jefferson County, Charles Todd Henderson, has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail, according to their inmate roster.

Henderson was booked at 1:49 p.m. on Friday, and bonded out on $2,500 dollars at 2:01 p.m. Henderson defeated incumbent Brandon Falls in November during the general election.

Henderson was arrested on an incictment brought by a grand jury. He was set to be sworn-in on Tuesday, January 17.

After Henderson’s arrest, James W. Parkman, III, Henderson’s lawyer, released a statement in defense of Henderson which states that Henderson was charged by a grand jury convened by the Attorney General’s office.

The press release can be read in full below, in which Parkman states that the Attorney General’s office is interfering with the will of the people by issuing this indictment.

“The Attorney General’s office in Montgomery seized the democratic process with this indictment. They decided that votes don’t matter,” Parkman writes. “They decided to take democracy out of Jefferson County. It’s a perversion of process that cannot and will not stand. The power of a few should not quell the will of the majority.”

henderson-press-release

WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.