BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are on the scene of a possible hostage situation. Birmingham Police say a man is holding a woman at gunpoint on 5th Avenue South.

Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School will be closed due to this situation. Students will be taken to Woodlawn High School to be picked up by parents. All employees will report to the Lincoln Center.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you more information as soon as we learn it.