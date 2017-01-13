Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Martin Luther King Junior Day is a federal holiday always held on the third Monday of January. The day celebrates the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Junior and is a day that encourages unity. Cities in central Alabama have many special events to commemorate Dr. King beginning on Friday.

Friday, January 13

The City of Gadsden will hold a Unity/Martin L. King Junior Day Parade beginning at 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 14

The Martin Luther King Day 5k Drum Run/Walk will start and finish at Kelly Ingram Park. Registration begins at 7 a.m.

Sunday, January 15

Recreation of the Original 1963 March on Governance will be at Kelly Ingram Park starting at noon.

“Reflect and Rejoice: Letter from Birmingham Jail” will be held at the Jemison Concert Hall in the Alys Stephens Center beginning at 3 p.m. The event sponsored by the BCRI & the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

Monday, January 16

The Birmingham Zoo is inviting the community to give back to those in need in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Visitors will receive half-price admission and can enjoy the Zoo for only $8.00 (plus tax) for adults, $7.00 (plus tax) for senior citizens 65 years and older and military, and $5.50 (plus tax) for children ages 2 to 12-years-old by donating any non-perishable or canned food item in support of the Zoo’s United Way Canned Food Drive. Guests must bring one item per person to receive the discount.

