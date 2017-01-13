School bus involved in crash on Lakeshore Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A school bus carrying 21 children was involved in a collision on Lakeshore Parkway around 3:30 p.m., according to Chanda Temple with Birmingham City Schools.

At this time, another school bus is on the way to pick up the students, who were not injured in the wreck. The school bus collided with a car, resulting in that car’s driver being taken to the hospital with a minor injury to the foot.

The students attend Oxmoor Valley Elementary, and at this time, there is no word on who was at fault in the crash.