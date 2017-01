TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of robbing the Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa and holding 11 people hostage is now facing new charges. We brought you this story as breaking news on Tuesday as it was happening.

18-year old Cedric Collins now faces a total of 10 counts of robbery and 11 counts of kidnapping.

His bond stands at more than $1 million.