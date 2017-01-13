Two men rescued from roof of Bessemer Popeye’s after losing consciousness


popeyes-rescue

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men were rescued by emergency services from the roof of the Popeye’s on Bessemer Superhighway after passing out, according to those at the scene.

Firefighters reportedly took the two men to UAB Hospital for treatment, and reportedly arrived on the scene due to a medical call.

The restaurant had been closed due to a previous fire, and the workers were there to repair the roof. At this time, there is no word on what led to the men’s condition.

WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.

