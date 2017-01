HAVANA (AP) – The Cuban government is praising President Barack Obama’s decision ending automatic legal residency for any Cuban who touches U.S. soil.

The repeal of the so-called “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy went into effect immediately on Thursday.

Thousands of Cubans had been flocking to the U.S. since the late 2014 announcement that the U.S. and Cuba would re-establish diplomatic relations.