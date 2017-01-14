How sticking to your resolutions could earn you rewards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re having a little trouble sticking to your health-related New Year’s resolutions, we’ve got just the thing to motivate you!

The American Heart Association is encouraging people to get healthier in every aspect of heart health through the Lifestyle Change Award. The award is presented locally by the New Balance Birmingham store, which is also a Birmingham Heart Walk sponsor.

The award is presented monthly from January to the Heart Walk in July to a community member making lifestyle changes for their heart health. That can include anything from lowering sodium and sugar intake, to lowering cholesterol or blood sugar, reducing your blood pressure levels, to quitting smoking.

The winner of the Lifestyle Change Award is recognized on social media and will receive a $50 gift card to the New Balance store. They’ll also be recognized on stage during the Birmingham Heart Walk.

One in three Americans will die from heart disease or stroke but that could change since 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through lifestyle changes. Making those changes are a little easier with your resolutions in mind so start by creating a plan, track your progress, don’t be surprised or defeated if you slip up, and push through to the end with your support group.

If you’re interested in nominating someone for the Lifestyle Change Award or nominating yourself, click here. To find out more about the American Heart Association of Central Alabama, click here. You can also find the group on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.