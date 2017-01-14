Several groups gather in Birmingham to protest Sen. Jeff Sessions’s appointment to U.S. attorney general

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An assortment of groups have gathered a week before Donald Trump’s inauguration in a rally to protest the president-elect’s appointment of Senator Jeff Sessions for United States Attorney General, according to a release from the groups.

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama, Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice, Greater Birmingham Ministries, Black Lives Matter, Adelante Alabama Worker’s Center, NAACP, and White Birminghamians for Black Lives organized the “Resisting Jeff Sessions” unity rally, which took place on Saturday from 2-3 p.m. on the steps of the Robert S. Vance Federal Building.

The groups’ gathering was coordinated as part of a national immigrants’ day of action coinciding with events in nearly 50 locations, according to the release. The release states that event was designed to demonstrate their unity, and express how the appointment of Jeff Sessions does not represent their communities.

The rally reportedly featured speakers from the Muslim, LGBTQ, African-American, and Latinx communities, who shared their stories and represented the “transformational solidarity and inclusivity” that the groups wish to see in America, according to the release.

“DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) may seem like something unnecessary to some but it’s extremely helpful for young people who want to contribute to this country by furthering our education and working,” wrote Roshell Aguillar, DACA recipient and community leader. “Jeff Sessions has always stood against benefits for the immigrant community and these politics have isolated Alabama. Now we are in danger of the whole country becoming like Alabama.”