Shooting suspect killed by vehicle while running from police across interstate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect in an early-morning shooting on Old Springville Road was killed while running across the interstate, according to a release from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 4 a.m. at a residence on the 6700 block of Old Springville Road. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old female suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim and Jakeel Brown, 20, of Forestdale had been in a relationship that had recently ended, according to the release. Brown reportedly broke into the residence armed with a handgun, and fired shots at the victim’s parents, who were not hit, and the victim.

The release states that the victim’s father then fired shots at the suspect, who fled the scene in a yellow Chevrolet Camaro. Agencies issued a lookout for the Camaro, which was soon spotted wrecked on I-59 near Argo.

Brown reportedly attempted to flee the wreck by running across the interstate, when he was struck by a car and killed. The driver of that car was not injured.