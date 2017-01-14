Tuscaloosa man arrested for reported rape attempt

By Published:
luke-debose

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old Tuscaloosa man was arrested for Rape I after an incident in which he reportedly tried to force himself on an acquaintance, according to a release from Tuscaloosa Police.

According to the release, the survivor, a 19-year-old University of Alabama Student, went out to the bars and returned to her home on Frank Thomas Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The survivor told investigators that she woke up with the suspect, 19-year-old Luke Thomas DuBose, in her bed making sexual advances towards her. She told investigators that she initially believed that the suspect was a friend that she had had sexual relations with recently, but at this point proceeded to ask him to stop repeatedly.

The suspect then reportedly refused to stop, and soon the survivor recognized him as another acquaintance, at which point she pushed the suspect away and started to yell. Her roommate called 911, and police had investigators report to the area around 2:50 a.m.

The suspect left the residence, but returned later while officers were there, and he was taken into custody and charged with Rape I after investigators questioned other witnesses at the residence.

