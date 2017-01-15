Alabama Democrats mull comeback bids in statewide offices

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Republicans hold all statewide offices in Alabama, but some prominent Democrats believe it’s time to attempt a comeback.

Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, one of the last Democrats to win statewide office in Alabama, said she is considering a run for governor in 2018. So is former congressman Parker Griffith who unsuccessfully challenged Bentley in 2014.

Cobb said she believes voters are tiring of what she called toxic partisanship and problems with education that are not being addressed.

The talk of campaign bids come as multiple Republican have been mired in scandal. The former speaker of the house was convicted on ethics charges. Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore was suspended from the bench, and Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley faced an impeachment push.