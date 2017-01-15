PHOTOS: WWE Live brings hard-hitting action to the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — WWE Live brought Smackdown superstars to an intimate setting at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena with high-flying action that excited the Birmingham crowd.

With several titles on the line, including the Smackdown Women’s Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, superstars like Dean Ambrose, Becky Lynch, John Cena, and AJ Styles gave their all.

Enjoy the gallery below for a look at last night’s event.

WWE Live in Birmingham View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Jason Jordan, half of American Alpha, poses with the belt before a contest with Rhyno and Heath Slater. Becky Lynch pumps up the fans before her match where she challenged Alexa Bliss for the Smackdown Women's Title. A fan looks on as Naomi taunts Natalya during a match. Dean Ambrose makes his way to the ring before a title defense against The Miz. Dean Ambrose looks out on the crowd before an Intercontinental Title defense against The Miz. Dean Ambrose prepares to climb the turnbuckle. The Miz and Maryse try to get the crowd's attention before the match. The Miz couldn't get a word in edgewise through the boos of the crowd. The Wyatt Family and Randy Orton make their way to the ring before a six-man tag match. John Cena looks on as the fans take pictures during his entrance. Cena took on AJ Styles and Baron Corbin in a triple-threat match for the WWE Championship. WWE Champion AJ Styles riles up the fans before a triple-threat match. John Cena lifts Baron Corbin for an AA, which he was not able to finish. John Cena and AJ Styles work together to clothesline Baron Corbin out of the ring. John Cena points at AJ Styles during a tense moment. AJ Styles flies high to deliver a Phenomenal Forearm to Baron Corbin. Baron Corbin expresses his frustration after almost winning by pin over AJ Styles, who kicked out just in time. AJ Styles walks away victorious after a hard-fought match. John Cena, having given all of his armbands to the crowd, says one last goodbye to the fans at the end of the night. Cena slaps the screen as he goes back to the locker room, closing out the night.