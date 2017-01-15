PHOTOS: WWE Live brings hard-hitting action to the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — WWE Live brought Smackdown superstars to an intimate setting at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena with high-flying action that excited the Birmingham crowd.
With several titles on the line, including the Smackdown Women’s Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, superstars like Dean Ambrose, Becky Lynch, John Cena, and AJ Styles gave their all.
Enjoy the gallery below for a look at last night’s event.
WWE Live in Birmingham
WWE Live in Birmingham x
