ARAB, Ala. (WIAT) — The Center for the Search for Missing Children needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Arab.

Devin Tidmore was last seen on January 1. She is just under 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Her family is pleading for information that can bring her home. If you have any information or know where Tidmore could be, call the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124.