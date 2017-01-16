Ashley’s Mom Monday: Children reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Although kids these days are nearly 50 years removed from the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior era, Dr. King had a dream and that dream lives on.

Dr. King dreamed that in Alabama, little boys and girls of all races would sit together. At Gardendale Elementary, his words inspire. “He wanted people to get along,” “He wanted people to sit where they wanted on the bus,” “He wanted blacks and whites to be together,” are just a few things students said to describe Dr. King.

Just like King, these children have big dreams of their own for the world around them. “That all the big kids could treat the little kids the same,” for everyone to have food on their plate every day, for all the homeless animals and the homeless people to have a home and to the nations “that everybody could praise God.”

As this is only one day that we honor Martin Luther King Junior, students have a bag of skittles to be a constant reminder. Mrs. Presley used skittles to be a reminder that we all may look different on the outside, but we are all the same on the inside.

