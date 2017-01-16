Behind the Eye, Part I

NEW YORK (WIAT) — It is not often that you get a chance to peek behind the curtain and get a behind the scenes look at a network newscast. We got a chance to stop by the set of CBS This Morning for our special report, ‘Behind the Eye.’

In the city that never sleeps is the heartbeat of television news, New York is where you’ll find the network news operations, including the CBS Broadcast Center on 57th Street in Studio 57. It was created for CBS This Morning

After a brief stop in make-up, I make my way to the studio and the famous round-table with the CBS eye in the middle, for a conversation with Charlie Rose, Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King.

First up for discussion, politics. My first question was, ‘What should America expect from Donald Trump as president?’

“Unpredictability I think at this start, but we’ll see as he begins to select his cabinet and tell us what he is going to do to try to unravel Obama and propose new ideas,” Rose said.

“He was an unconventional candidate as you know, Art, from the very beginning coming down the escalator, there are reports he is talking to Mark Burnett to have a very different kind of election, we’ll see how that goes, but it’s been unprecedented and unlike anything that we have ever seen before, so I expect that to continue,” King said. “Didn’t your Mom always say a leopard doesn’t change its spots?”

“You know he promised change and I think he won based on what voters thought was his desire to change Washington,” O’Donnell said. “I think he wants to shake things up, let’s see how he gets that done.”

I then asked if there are any concerns about access to the President, considering the fact that we are already seeing what appears to be big conflicts with his family being a part of the transition team and also running the business at the same time.

“As we sit here today, he has yet to have a news conference,” King said. “They say that’s the longest that that has happened with any president in modern day. He is very effective on Twitter and that seems to be working for him. It will be interesting though when he goes to Washington and when he’s in the White House, how exactly he will deal with the press because we both have a job to do. He has a job to do, we have a story to tell and we have to figure a way to work together.”

“At the heart of the American democracy and why we are envied around the world is a free press that is able to report honestly on people who have enormous power and that includes first and foremost our president,” O’Donnell said.

The president-elect, his inauguration and what the CBS This Morning team thinks about Birmingham and its historical significance will be discussed in Part II of my special report, ‘Behind the Eye’, on the CBS42 Morning News at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.