Calhoun County community rallies after losing fire department chief

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County is preparing to say goodbye to a volunteer fire department chief. Tracy Sanders died Friday afternoon in Ohatchee while on duty. Police say the brush truck she was driving was hit from behind by a tractor trailer.

On Monday afternoon, police, fire and rescue trucks escorted Sanders’ body from UAB back to Calhoun County, where she will be laid to rest. It was an emotional moment for friends, family, and community members, who lined Highway 78 near Coldwater to pay their respects to the woman who put her life on the line in service to her community.

“They lose more than a fire chief. They lose someone who had their back. Some people say she’s just a fire chief. That doesn’t matter. Tracy would have done anything for this community and its people,” said Joshua Dobbins, a friend of Tracy Sanders’.

Sanders was the first female chief of the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, and she paved the way for other women in this area, friends say.

“You can do it. you can do anything you sent your mind to. Tracy proved that. She was the first one to step up and say I’m going to run for chief and I’m going to get it. And she did,” said Munford Volunteer firefighter Nicole Gourtney.

In addition to her service at the VFD, Sanders worked as a dispatcher for the Anniston Police Department for many years, the department said on Facebook. Funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.