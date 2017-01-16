Fairfield revitalization effort begins with MLK Day of Service

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Fairfield has partnered with the AMI Group and other non-profit organizations to line up several events they hope can breathe new life into the city. They kicked off their efforts Monday with a clean-up day that brought in volunteers from as far away as Shelby County.

“Boots on the ground to get people involved right here in the neighborhood,” said volunteer Carol Paschel.

Volunteers hoping to make a difference in the ailing city of Fairfield gathered outside City Hall Monday at noon.

“To clean up the City of Fairfield. Just to bring up the community and to make things look a little better, and I believe that from here on I really hope that it will continue from this point,” said volunteer Wanda Wright.

It was a way to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. on this annual day of service.

“Community Service is something we strive to do with the BGSA and today is all about giving back to your community,” said UAB student and volunteer Jamelle Brown.

The event was organized by the AMI Group in conjunction with the mayor’s Save Our City campaign, but Torin Brazzle with the group said they’re working on solving other problems in Fairfield as well.

“Actually starting Thursday we’ll have a volunteer administrative staff coming in to help out which is just general clerical and filing, things of that nature,” said Brazzle.

She said the city also has many obstacles to face in terms of regular maintenance and upgrades.

“They need to replace their roof on their fire station, they have a floor here in city hall that needs to be repaired, they desperately need new computers and laptops,” she said.

Brazzle said there will be many new initiatives in the coming weeks and months, but today’s event was a great way to get things started.

After a pep talk from newly elected Mayor Ed May II, the volunteers were armed with gloves and trash bags, then they fanned out across the city to pick up trash.

Many volunteers came with corporate groups of school programs, but one man who lives in Fairfield said ultimately it will be up to the new city government and the people who live there to maintain the effort and bring life back to the city.

“You’ve got to give them hope that this city can survive and will come back the way it used to be,” said Fairfield resident Gary “Sarge” Brandy. “I do have a lot of confidence in this city. Whoever is mayor, whoever is the council, as long as they’re working together, this city’s going to be one great Fairfield once again.”