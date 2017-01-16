Fire destroys north Tuscaloosa bridge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators are working to learn what caused a fire that destroyed a bridge in north Tuscaloosa.

Firefighters and the Sheriff’s Office were first called to the Whitson Bridge in the Samantha area around midnight Sunday. They say it was fully engulfed by the time they arrived. The bridge was made of timber and spanned the north river at Old Jasper Road.

We spoke with investigators on the scene and they believe they know what happened.

“I understand that some locals were at a party underneath the bridge and set a fire and it caught the bridge on fire,” Mike Henderson said.

The bridge will have to be replaced and people will have to take a detour around the area.