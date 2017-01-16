MLK unity march and service to be held in downtown Birmingham

By Published: Updated:
MLK MARCH

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham MLK Unity March will start at 12 p.m. on Monday. Mike McClure, Jr. and Calvin Woods will be leading the march from City Hall to 16th Street.

“Putting aside denominations, political affiliations, personal agendas, gang affiliations and egos, join hands in the streets of downtown Birmingham and march, enjoy food from vendors and much more,” McClure, Jr. said.

The march is listed to end by 1 p.m. An MLK Day service will be held at 16th Street Baptist Church following the march.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s