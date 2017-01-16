MLK unity march and service to be held in downtown Birmingham

Related Coverage Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham MLK Unity March will start at 12 p.m. on Monday. Mike McClure, Jr. and Calvin Woods will be leading the march from City Hall to 16th Street.

“Putting aside denominations, political affiliations, personal agendas, gang affiliations and egos, join hands in the streets of downtown Birmingham and march, enjoy food from vendors and much more,” McClure, Jr. said.

The march is listed to end by 1 p.m. An MLK Day service will be held at 16th Street Baptist Church following the march.