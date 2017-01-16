Tuscaloosa citizens march for unity to honor legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Tuscaloosa Monday to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The annual march kicked off around noon at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, where the group of 600 marchers walked three miles through the downtown Tuscaloosa to City Hall. The march was sponsored by the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Lisa Young and her family participated in the march because she wants to continue the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“I feel the importance of participating in events like this is to show unity in the community at a time when we have such a divide in the country,” Young said. “I feel like this helps to promote healing and activism as well. Look around, you see people of all different walks and all different communities, economic status and races are all here to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Jim Price also marched in Tuscaloosa on Monday. He was part of a church group of several members who joined in to march to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Price says we’ve come a long way but still have a long way to go.

“The fabric of our nation is being torn apart because of divisions over race and economics and politics and we want to be a force for the opposite for bringing people together,” Price said. “I think Dr King’s life and this unity rally and event promotes that.”

Monday’s Unity Day MLK march was the 34th year for the event in Tuscaloosa.