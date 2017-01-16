U.S. Marshals arrest second suspect in woods in connection with December hotel murder

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a second suspect in connection with the December murder of a 67-year-old Woody Woodard, according to Chief Deputy Cliff LeBarge.

Bartholemew Shaid Williamson of Oneonta was apprehended around 10 a.m. in a wooded area behind an abandoned house on the 200 block of Sycamore Drive in Highland Lake, according to LeBarge.

Warrior Police provided a tracking dog that assisted with the search, and after Williamson was captured, he was taken to Jefferson County Jail. Williamson is being held on a $250,000 bond on a murder charge at this time.

