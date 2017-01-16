U.S. Marshals arrest second suspect in woods in connection with December hotel murder

By Published:
Police Tape
Police Tape

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. Marshals have arrested a second suspect in connection with the December murder of a 67-year-old Woody Woodard, according to Chief Deputy Cliff LeBarge.

Bartholemew Shaid Williamson of Oneonta was apprehended around 10 a.m. in a wooded area behind an abandoned house on the 200 block of Sycamore Drive in Highland Lake, according to LeBarge.

RELATED: Woman arrested, police seeking another suspect in connection with Birmingham hotel homicide

Warrior Police provided a tracking dog that assisted with the search, and after Williamson was captured, he was taken to Jefferson County Jail. Williamson is being held on a $250,000 bond on a murder charge at this time.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s