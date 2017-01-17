2 Gaylesville men arrested for burglary

By Published:
burglary

GAYLESVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, investigators arrested two suspects on Monday in connection with a burglary that occurred last week.

Jesse T. Giddens, 19, and Matthew J. Bice, 19, were arrested for third degree burglary, third degree theft of property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. They are awaiting bond.

Investigators were able to recover all of the stolen property.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s