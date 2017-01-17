2 Gaylesville men arrested for burglary

GAYLESVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, investigators arrested two suspects on Monday in connection with a burglary that occurred last week.

Jesse T. Giddens, 19, and Matthew J. Bice, 19, were arrested for third degree burglary, third degree theft of property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center. They are awaiting bond.

Investigators were able to recover all of the stolen property.