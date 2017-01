TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A child was struck by a vehicle on Boothtown Road, and is being treated at an unknown medical facilities at this time, according to Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office PIO Josh Hastings.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and at this time the extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

The case is still under investigation, and WIAT will bring you more information as it develops.