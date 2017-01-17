Behind the Eye: CBS News

NEW YORK, Ala.(WIAT) — We started our journey, Behind the Eye, at CBS News sitting in on the news editorial meeting. It is global coverage balanced with the biggest stories from around the nation.

Producers, editors and news managers exchanging stories for the evening broadcast, all under the watchful eye of CBS anchorman, Scott Pelley. It is news decision making at the highest level and the importance of quality journalism is paramount.

“There is no democracy without journalism and the quality of our democracy depends on the quality of the journalists,” Pelley said.

I got to sit with Scott Pelley and talk about the news, getting his impressions.

“Sherri, as you know, so much of what we see online these days is just gossip and innuendo,” Pelley said. “And journalism, the kind of things we do at CBS Evening News and that you do at CBS42, is to get to the bottom of the facts. We’re supposed to be the antidote to the gossip. There is no change in the values in that we hold ear in producing content. The stories that we write about, the interviews that we do. We ask ourselves at CBS News, is it right, is it fair and is it honest. It doesn’t matter if you’re writing on a glass tablet or a stone tablet, those rules haven’t changed in 2,000 years.”

I then asked him what he makes of all the fake news.

“I think it’s a terrible thing,” Pelley said. “It’s insidious, there are a lot of people reading these fake news articles making decisions about their lives and their families lives and the life of their country based on false information. There are a lot of unscrupulous people.”

I asked Pelley how Birmingham factors in to the global coverage of CBS News, with our nation facing so many challenges.

“To think how far that city has come, how far the people of Birmingham have come over these years, it is a shining example really to the whole world about justice and moving toward a more equitable society,” Pelley said. “Birmingham is just getting better and better all the time and I would invite people to go to Birmingham and look at Birmingham if they have concerns about the direction this country is headed, concerns about race relations. Some of the solutions that we’re looking for are in your city.”

