Blount County indicts man in shooting death of parents

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man arrested in connection with the Nov. 21 murder of his parents has been indicted on murder charges, according to a release from Blount County Jail.

Heath Benson Moore was indicted earlier this month in the shooting deaths of Faye Moore, 74, and Bennie Moore, 78, according to the department. The indictment was executed on Jan. 12.

Moore reportedly called police himself around 11:43 p.m. the night his parents died, and heeded police orders to go outside and lay on the driveway until deputies arrived.

Moore’s arraignment is scheduled for March 8 at the Blount County Courthouse in Judge Steven King’s courtroom, according to the department.