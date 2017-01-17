Blount County man arrested on charges of sex with underage girl

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Blount County man was arrested on Jan. 11 in a case where he reportedly paid for sexual relations with a child on multiple occasions, according to Blount County Court Documents.

Rama Raj Erramraju, also known as Sonny Raam, 44, was taken into custody and charged with Child Solicitation, First Degree Human Trafficking, Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12-Years-Old, and Facilitating the Travel of a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, according to the arrest report.

The abuse reportedly occurred between June 2015 and August 2016 in room 106 of the Covered Bridge Inn in Oneonta, where the mother reportedly accompanied the child for each meeting and accepted payment from the suspect after each incident.

Blount County District Attorney have marked Erramraju as a potential flight risk as they do not know his true identity.