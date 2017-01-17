Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds coming to Tuscaloosa in May

By Published:
Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds performs during the Farm Aid 2013 concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Dave Matthews is coming back to Alabama this year. The DMB front man announced a 16 date tour kicking off in May, with frequent collaborator Tim Reynolds.

The duo will be making stops in Nashville, Philadelphia, and Chicago, just to name a few stops. But they’re kicking off the tour in the state of Alabama!

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds will head to Tuscaloosa on May 3rd.

Warehouse Fan Club members can start making requests on Thursday, January 19th. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10th.

To learn more click here.

