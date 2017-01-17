Etowah County woman arrested for chemical endangerment of a child

By Published:
ashley-grubbs

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Piedmont woman has been arrested on chemical endangerment charges, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

Alexis Lyn Grubbs, 19, of Piedmont, is charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced, or distributed, according to Brandi Fuller.

The report states that Grubbs tested positive for methamphetamine and admitted to illegally using methamphetamine while pregnant. She is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond for the chemical endangerment warrant.

As a condition of the bond, Grubbs must complete a drug treatment program and will be monitored by Etowah Community Corrections.

