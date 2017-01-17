First day on the job for Jefferson County Interim District Attorney

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday is the first day on the job for the new Jefferson County Interim District Attorney Danny Carr. Carr was appointed the position after Charles Todd Henderson was indicted for perjury last week.

Henderson was supposed to take office at 12:01 Tuesday morning. Instead, Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Danny Carr is stepping in.

Henderson was indicted Friday by a special grand jury on one count of first-degree perjury related to his testimony at a trial.

The indictment prevented Henderson from starting his new job as District Attorney.

Danny Carr tells CBS42 that the’ll first take an oath at the Jefferson County Courthouse and then he’ll head to Montgomery in the afternoon. Secretary of State John Merill says Carr will be commissioned by an attorney in his office.

Henderson defeated incumbent Brandon Falls in November during the general election.