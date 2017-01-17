First day on the job for Jefferson County Interim District Attorney

Brittany-Moore_Reporter By Published:
danny-carr

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday is the first day on the job for the new Jefferson County Interim District Attorney Danny Carr. Carr was appointed the position after Charles Todd Henderson was indicted for perjury last week.

Henderson was supposed to take office at 12:01 Tuesday morning. Instead, Jefferson County Deputy District Attorney Danny Carr is stepping in.

Henderson was indicted Friday by a special grand jury on one count of first-degree perjury related to his testimony at a trial.

The indictment prevented Henderson from starting his new job as District Attorney.

Danny Carr tells CBS42 that the’ll first take an oath at the Jefferson County Courthouse and then he’ll head to Montgomery in the afternoon. Secretary of State John Merill says Carr will be commissioned by an attorney in his office.

Henderson defeated incumbent Brandon Falls in November during the general election.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s