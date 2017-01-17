HABD moves forward on Southtown redevolopment project

Matt Fernandez By Published: Updated:
BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- Plans are moving forward on the redevelopment of Southtown Court on University. The project could bring new affordable housing and retail stores to area the area.

Tuesday the Housing Authority of Birmingham District approved the Southside Development Company as the developer for the project.

Pierre Jackson currently lives in Southtown Court and is excited for the project.

“It’s a good start for area. It’s real good start and I think it will help tremendously in a good way,” said Jackson.

Executive director of the housing board Michael Lundy says project will be done in phases, and they will help relocated residents when the time comes.

“The Housing Authority will be working with each family and looking at relocation plan for each family and we are  going to hold their hands and make sure we take care of every family on that site,” said Lundy.

Lundy says they will have the opportunity move back when it’s done.

Jackson hopes to live in the new and improved area.

Lundy says there is no set day for the demolition  to be begin or completion of the  project, but expects demolition to begin within two years and the project completed within five years.

 

