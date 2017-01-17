JeffCo DA-elect Todd Henderson: “I didn’t do it”

Related Coverage First day on the job for Jefferson County Interim District Attorney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County District Attorney-elect Todd Henderson says “I didn’t do it,” after he was arrested on perjury charge just days before he was to assume the office. The charge suspends him from taking office.

According to a release from Attorney General Luther Strange last week, the count of perjury, a class C felony, comes from a charge that Henderson swore falsely and gave a false statement material to a proceeding before Judge Patricia Stephens in the case of Charbel Akl v. Yareima Carmen Valecillos Akl on Sept. 26, 2016.

Henderson has effectively been suspended from taking over DA Office by the perjury charge — James T. McConatha (@jmcconatha) January 17, 2017

James Parkman, Henderson’s attorney, says the indictment does not specify what question Henderson allegedly lied about.

Henderson, and his attorney, both said Tuesday that they are ready for a trial. Henderson, reiterating a statement released from his attorney last week, says he can’t wait to get into court to “start fighting this injustice.”

