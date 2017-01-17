JeffCo deputies investigating shooting on Haversham Dr

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Haversham Drive. It happened around 7 p.m. Monday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Deputies say the 41-year-old victim ran into a group of men he has had previous problems with. The suspects opened fire after exchanging words.

The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, but is expected to be okay.

If you have any information about this case, call the Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

