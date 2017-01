Related Coverage Man charged for murdering girlfriend, hurting 4 children appears in court Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sedrick Norris is charged with capital murder and four counts of attempted murder. Police say he killed Coral Wilson last May, two months after she went to court to get protection from him.

Norris’s attorney says they are working to get Norris seen by a psychologist so they can file a motion about his mental competency at the time of the shooting.

Norris is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail. A trial date has not been set.