Man shot in eye, suspect arrested after standoff with police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.(WIAT) — Birmingham Police arrested a person that allegedly shot a man in the eye and later got into a standoff with police Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m. We know the shooting happened in the 200 block of Gloria Road Southwest.

The person shot is a 25-year-old man. He was taken to UAB Hospital. When police arrived to the original site of the shooting, they heard another gun shot just up the street in the 1700 block of Ethel Avenue Southwest. After a 30 minute standoff with police, the suspect finally came out peacefully.

The suspect, who is in his mid-60’s, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.