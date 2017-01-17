National Championship tickets stolen outside stadium

TAMPA, Fla.(WIAT) — Now that the National Championship fanfare is over, one Alabama Fan has a warning for you. He says his tickets were stolen just outside the stadium and he hopes his story will prevent other people from falling victim to scammers.

Tampa Police arrested seven people for selling fraudulent National Championship tickets. Andy Martin’s from Birmingham and he fears his tickets may have been used by thieves.

Andy and his son were just outside of Raymond James Stadium, waiting at a busy crosswalk, when a man passed out into Andy. Andy says he helped prop him up, making sure he was okay. The man pulled out an inhaler and quickly said he was fine and walked away. Andy said in hindsight he noticed the man didn’t even breath into the inhaler. Just a few moments later, Andy realized his printed out tickets were gone from his front pocket.

He fears whoever got their hands on the tickets may have sold them to someone else.

“The tragedy in this is someone got defrauded. My guess is, the exact tickets we had, and they were like 20 yard line upper decks, they were good tickets, but not great, they were going $1,800 on StubHub the day of the game. One of the most expensive tickets in probably five years,” Martin said. “My guess is someone probably thought they got a deal at a $1,000 a ticket or $1,500 a ticket. And I just hate to think of the cost that someone went through and probably paid cash and then didn’t get into the game.”

A similar situation happened to Andy’s friend in Arizona at the last championship game. They were tied up with police and trying to print a new set of tickets for more than an hour. By the time they got to the gate, someone else had already scanned the tickets, so their tickets were no longer valid. That’s why Andy knew they had to move quick when he realized the tickets were gone. They sprinted to a nearby business to reprint the tickets and made it to the gate. They made it in and were able to see the game.

Andy said, “I think what I would like to see come out of this, is they be required to have a business license. You know when you go to Tuscaloosa, there are scalpers that have business licenses displayed. And I would think, to eliminate or alleviate this as much as possible, requiring a license with a photo ID would be a good first start.”