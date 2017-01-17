Northport planning street changes to improve traffic flow

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A busy intersection in Northport could soon get some upgrades to improve traffic flow.

City Council President Jay Logan told CBS42 News that the Alabama Department of Transportation wants to work with the city to install a traffic circle at the intersection of 5th Street and Bridge Avenue. Logan says the upgrade will help improve traffic and could discourage tractor trailer trucks from using 5th Street as a shortcut.

“It will increase the traffic flow and will make it flow more efficiently hopefully,” Logan said. “It’s a beautification project, and an incentive project in my opinion for future development, and it is a zero cost to the city of Northport. So it’s a win win.”

Logan says that the fully-funded ALDOT project will also install traffic calming circles at Rice Mine Road and the off-ramp coming into Northport. The potential multi-million dollar incentive investment that is no cost to Northport.

Wednesday afternoon ALDOT will present the plan to City leaders at Northport City Hall. The public is welcome to attend both meetings at 4-5:30 p.m.