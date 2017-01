ALABAMA (WIAT) — All lanes on I-459 Northbound, except for the right shoulder, are blocked before Highway 150 due to an overturned 18-wheeler carrying hot asphalt.

Crews are on the scene, but it will take hours to cleanup. Hazmat, environmental and wrecker crews are en route.

The driver was not injured.

Alternate routes:

Take I-20/59 through Bessemer.

If you are in I-459 Northbound, exit at Morgan Road and take Parkwood Road to Highway 150.