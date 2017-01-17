Police arrest man in connection with shooting death of man reportedly protecting mother

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Pearson Avenue, according to a release from Birmingham Police.

Joshua Cowans, 23, of Birmingham is charged in Capital Murder in the death of Rashiem Port, and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

According to the release, police arrived on the scene on the 1700 block of Pearson Avenue SW at 8:45 p.m. to find a victim lying on the ground suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later learned that the victim and another male got into a physical altercation over an unknown matter before the shooting, where the victim’s mother and brother were also present. Once the altercation began, the victim’s mother started to walk home, when the suspect and another male ran from the front of the building and reportedly began to strike the mother in the face with a gun, knocking her to the ground.

At this time, the victim tried to run to his mother’s aide and was reportedly shot by the suspect. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a black Nissan.

There is no word at this time on a trial date for the suspect.